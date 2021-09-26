Torchlight procession entitled

Today a torchlight procession in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day war, was held in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The march started from the yard of St. Hakob Church. Before the procession, a requiem service was held by Father Priest Minas Movsisyan.

Then the participants marched with torches to the Stepanakert Memorial, taking a 100 meter long Artsakh flag. "Hayastan", "Diaspora", "Hadrut", "Shushi", "Kashatagh", "Shahumyan", "Karvachar" wings joined the march.

The march was summed up at the Stepanakert Memorial, where the participants were greeted by a priest, a soldier, a pregnant woman, who symbolizes faith, strength and life.