Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process

Within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership. The effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the forthcoming EU Eastern Partnership summit were touched upon, too.

The parties exchanged views also on regional stability and security. In the context of addressing the humanitarian issues as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, FM Mirzoyan stressed the imperative of unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees held in Azerbaijan and the inadmissibility of politicizing this issue.

During the meeting, the need for resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and a lasting and comprehensive settlement was stressed, too.

Also, both sides underscored the importance of making efforts to de-escalate tension and ensure security and stability in the region.