Today we celebrate the day of our capital Stepanakert.

September 25, 2021, 10:09 Stepanakert Day is celebrated today

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"The heart of Artsakh beats in this cozy corner of the big world. Times and civilizations intersect here; moods and dreams come together.

Stepanakert had a turbulent past. For the past two or three decades, it seems we were throwing off the brutal days of the 1990s. The capital was on the path of sustainable development. But the war of 2020 began.

For the first time since the Liberation War, Stepanakert has been targeted. We have had irreparable losses, thousands of displaced compatriots.

The war has posed new challenges to our city. But the residents of Stepanakert are not used to giving up, they will certainly straighten their backs and build their own large hearth,” David Sargsyan said, in particular.