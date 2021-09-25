OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) have made a statement.
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) have made a statement.
Within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech at the General Debate of the 76th Session...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday had a conversation with French Minister for Europe...
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Chargé d'Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
Recently, the enemy has spread information on social networks that the people of Artsakh should leave...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides within...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.
The "Narane Gold" LLC is the first company implementing large-scale investment projects in Artsakh after...
Garik Yesayan, a representative of the “Nairi" Armenian community in the town of Usinsk in Russia's...
4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
A moment of silence will be held across the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, at 11:00, in memory...
The autumnal equinox 2021 is today, September 23.
On September 23, the presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place at Stepanakert’s...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day