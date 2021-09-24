Mining venture to be established in Artsakh

The "Narane Gold" LLC is the first company implementing large-scale investment projects in Artsakh after the war.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is carrying out large-scale construction works in the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic; in particular, it has initiated the establishment of a mining venture in the Khachen gorge.

"" Narane Gold "company has already initiated the construction of a mining venture building for about 4 months.

It will have two buildings. The works of the first building is planned to be completed in 3 months. There we will be engaged in the acquisition and processing of various mining metals.

The second building will be put into operation in about 6 months, where we will already receive a fully processed product.

Several types of non-ferrous metals, as well as construction materials will be produced in this building," said Armen Sargsyan, the executive director of the "Narane Gold" company.