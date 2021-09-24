Artsakhpress

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

The St. Peter Armenian Church in the San Fernando Valley was vandalized on Thursday, with an assailant observed shattering eight very rare stained glass windows of the church, located on 17231 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, Asbarez reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: St. Peter parish priest Archpriest Fr. Shnork Demirjian said in a telephone interview the security footage revealed that at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the assailant was clad in black and carrying a bag, put on a cap and with a baseball bat began breaking the stained glass windows, on the Sherman Way side of the compound.

Father Demirjian and the church board became aware of the vandalism in the early hours of Thursday and immediately informed the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it is actively investigating the incident. According to Father Demirjian, the police have categorized the incident as “vandalism.”

The Armenian National  Committee of America-Western Region strongly condemned the vandalism and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate.

“We call on the Los Angeles Police Department and other relevant law enforcement agencies to undertake a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice,” remarked ANCA-WR Executive Director Armen Sahakyan. “This act of vandalism is especially concerning as we recently marked one year since the Armenophobic hate crimes that took place in San Francisco.”

“There is significant amount of stained glass implosion on the property,” said the church on its Facebook page on Thursday. “There has also been vandalism done to the sign of the neighboring church on our property. No one has been harmed.

“The Parish Priest and the Parish Council are taking immediate measures to secure and protect St. Peter Armenian Church,” added the church.


     

Russian, French FMs express readiness to continue stabilizing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday had a conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Armenian Parliament Speaker highly appreciates UAE’s balanced foreign policy at regional, international levels

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Chargé d'Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...

We should resist the bomb thrown by the enemy into the information field. Expert

Recently, the enemy has spread information on social networks that the people of Artsakh should leave...

Armenian, Cypriot foreign ministers express readiness to enhance cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides within...

PM Pashinyan to address United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a pre-recorded address at the 76th session of...

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general discuss Nagorno Karabakh in Nur-Sultan

The trilateral meeting of the Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Artur Davtyan,...

Armenian FM meets French counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Mining venture to be established in Artsakh

The "Narane Gold" LLC is the first company implementing large-scale investment projects in Artsakh after the war.

A number of families of fallen freedom fighters received support

Garik Yesayan, a representative of the “Nairi" Armenian community in the town of Usinsk in Russia's...

4 coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

Artsakh to hold moment of silence on Sep 27 in memory of 2020 War victims

A moment of silence will be held across the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, at 11:00, in memory...

Autumnal equinox 2021 is here

The autumnal equinox 2021 is today, September 23.

Presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place in Stepanakert

On September 23, the presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place at Stepanakert’s...

Aurora to honor the spirit of humanity in Venice

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has prepared a unique program for the 2021 Aurora Prize Ceremony and...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

New US sanctions would wipe out 'spirit of Geneva', Kremlin cautions
Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

New US sanctions would wipe out 'spirit of Geneva', Kremlin cautions

Russia’s top brass rejects Estonia’s claims of military plane intruding into its airspace

Russian delegation at PACE session restricted due to Sputnik V non-recognition

Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

