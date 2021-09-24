Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday had a conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

September 24, 2021, 17:38 Russian, French FMs express readiness to continue stabilizing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministers had an in-depth discussion on current international issues with a focus on the developments in Afghanistan. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to jointly promote the establishment of peace and stability in that country, including through joint efforts at the UN Security Council. They exchanged opinions on the settlement agenda in Libya as well as on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The officials expressed the shared intention to continue stabilising the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, primarily through the OSCE Minsk Group, and touched upon a number of other regional topics of mutual interest.

The ministers gave a detailed consideration to a broad range of bilateral issues related to the promotion of Russian-French ties in politics, the economy, culture and the humanitarian sphere. They also discussed a schedule of further contacts.