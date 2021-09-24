Recently, the enemy has spread information on social networks that the people of Artsakh should leave their homes for their own safety.

September 24, 2021, 14:50 We should resist the bomb thrown by the enemy into the information field. Expert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Commenting on the situation, the military expert Vladimir Harutyunyan told “Artsakhpress” that the enemy has launched a major campaign of psychological warfare.

"If the people of Artsakh give an importance to the false information of the enemy, the geography will constantly expand. Given the unstable political situation, the enemy uses the opportunity to divide the society.

If these suspicions take root in our society, they will develop. The enemy will have an audience through which will try to have influence on us.

The people of Artsakh should not promote the spread of such false materials by “pouring water into the enemy's watermill.

"We should be persistent and united, in order to be able to resist the bomb thrown by the enemy on the information field," said V. Harutyunyan.