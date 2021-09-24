A number of families of fallen freedom fighters received support

Garik Yesayan, a representative of the “Nairi" Armenian community in the town of Usinsk in Russia's Komi Republic, provided financial assistance to 15 families of freedom fighters fallen in the 44-Day War.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Asryan, President of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War”, thanked the benefactor Garik Yesayan and the “Nairi” community for supporting Artsakh.

"Our union is regularly interested in the families of the freedom fighters who fell or went missing during the 44-day war. We have more than 450 such families. Learning about Mr. Yesayan's initiative, we have presented the list of the neediest families. This kind of support speaks about the fact that Diaspora Armenians are ready to support us.

According to the benefactor Garik Yesayan, such initiatives should be continuous so that they feel that there is no lack of attention from Armenians living abroad. The Nairi community decided to provide assistance to the families of our freedom fighters who bravely fell in the Third Artsakh War. It was decided that the assistance should be financial. This is our homeland. We cannot see how the families of the victims live in need," he said.

At the end of the event, the president of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War” NGO handed a letter of gratitude to Garik Yesayan.