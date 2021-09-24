Garik Yesayan, a representative of the “Nairi" Armenian community in the town of Usinsk in Russia's Komi Republic, provided financial assistance to 15 families of freedom fighters fallen in the 44-Day War.
A number of families of fallen freedom fighters received support
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Asryan, President of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War”, thanked the benefactor Garik Yesayan and the “Nairi” community for supporting Artsakh.
At the end of the event, the president of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War” NGO handed a letter of gratitude to Garik Yesayan.