A moment of silence will be held across the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of the victims of the 2020 War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office reports.

September 24, 2021, 11:02 Artsakh to hold moment of silence on Sep 27 in memory of 2020 War victims

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision was made by the respective state commission of Artsakh.