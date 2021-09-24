Artsakh to hold moment of silence on Sep 27 in memory of 2020 War victims

A moment of silence will be held across the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of the victims of the 2020 War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office reports.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides within the framework of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a pre-recorded address at the 76th session of...
The trilateral meeting of the Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Artur Davtyan,...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on September 22 with Minister of Foreign Affairs...
The U.S. House passed the Cardenas-Schiff-Sherman Amendment, demanding Azerbaijan's immediate release...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.
4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
The autumnal equinox 2021 is today, September 23.
On September 23, the presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place at Stepanakert’s...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has prepared a unique program for the 2021 Aurora Prize Ceremony and...
The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh met with the representatives of the French organization...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) provided a safe visit...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
