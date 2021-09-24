PM Pashinyan to address United Nations General Assembly

September 22, 2021 14:11

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.