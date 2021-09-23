Russian delegation at PACE session restricted due to Sputnik V non-recognition

The Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session, which starts on 27 September, was banned from moving freely across Strasbourg, as the European Union does not recognise vaccinations with Sputnik V, a member of the Russian delegation, upper house lawmaker Vladimir Krugly said, Sputnik reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Monday, the PACE session starts in Strasbourg. Our delegation received an instruction saying since you are not vaccinated and you are from a red zone, you can only move between the hotel and the Parliamentary Assembly building," Krugly said at an international medical conference.

Meanwhile, members of the Turkish delegation, also coming from a red zone but vaccinated with Pfizer, face no limitations, neither does the Ukrainian delegation, the lawmaker emphasised.

"This does not look nice," Krugly continued.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries.