Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general discuss Nagorno Karabakh in Nur-Sultan

The trilateral meeting of the Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Artur Davtyan, Igor Krasnov and Kamran Aliyev, was held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, during which they discussed issues relating to Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting the Russian Prosecutor General highlighted the efficiency of the trilateral format and recorded the major results of the works carried out for strengthening the legality in Nagorno Karabakh and stabilizing people’s life in the past 9 months.

The Russian Prosecutor General highlighted the ease of tension among the people of the region. He called on to more intensively use the opportunity of applying to the Russian military prosecutors in Nagorno Karabakh as a way of exchange of experience, as well as for reporting about the violations and continuing the works on returning the citizens to the homeland.
Igor Krasnov thanked his Armenian and Azerbaijan counterparts for the constructive cooperation and for achieving peace and stability.
The positive level of partnership in the search operations for missing in action was emphasized.
The sides agreed to continue the search operations.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general discussed the implementation of the statements signed by the leaders of their countries.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general thanked the Russian counterpart for the efforts aimed at fulfilling the humanitarian aspects of the 2020 November 10 statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.


     

Armenian FM meets French counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in...

Armenian, Nicaraguan FMs highlight boosting political dialogue

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic...

Armenian, Serbian FMs discuss current situation caused by Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on September 22 with Minister of Foreign Affairs...

U.S. House passes Cardenas-Schiff-Sherman Amendment, demands Azerbaijan's immediate release of Armenian POWs

The U.S. House passed the Cardenas-Schiff-Sherman Amendment, demanding Azerbaijan's immediate release...

Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks, during...

Queen Elizabeth congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenia Independence Day anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Society

Autumnal equinox 2021 is here

The autumnal equinox 2021 is today, September 23.

Presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place in Stepanakert

On September 23, the presentation of the "Corpus Researches-Digitalization" project took place at Stepanakert’s...

Aurora to honor the spirit of humanity in Venice

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has prepared a unique program for the 2021 Aurora Prize Ceremony and...

Artsakh Ombudsman met with representatives of the organization L’Œuvre d’Orient

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh met with the representatives of the French organization...

Nearly 100 Armenian pilgrims visit Amaras Monastery in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) provided a safe visit...

The Lisagor community of Artsakh's Shushi region continues to live in defiance of the enemy

The Lisagor community of Artsakh's Shushi region has 56 residents. After the war, all the villagers...

I have always been happy in Artsakh. Teacher of the "Teach for Armenia" program

Sona Gevorgyan, an English teacher from Yerevan works in Artsakh within the framework of the "Teach for...

Military

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Russian delegation at PACE session restricted due to Sputnik V non-recognition
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

International

Russian delegation at PACE session restricted due to Sputnik V non-recognition

Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

British top diplomat, Lavrov discuss need for Iran to resume nuclear talks — spokesperson

Tehran to host Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey foreign ministerial meeting

