Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general discuss Nagorno Karabakh in Nur-Sultan

The trilateral meeting of the Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Artur Davtyan, Igor Krasnov and Kamran Aliyev, was held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, during which they discussed issues relating to Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting the Russian Prosecutor General highlighted the efficiency of the trilateral format and recorded the major results of the works carried out for strengthening the legality in Nagorno Karabakh and stabilizing people’s life in the past 9 months.
The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general discussed the implementation of the statements signed by the leaders of their countries.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani prosecutors general thanked the Russian counterpart for the efforts aimed at fulfilling the humanitarian aspects of the 2020 November 10 statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.