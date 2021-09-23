The autumnal equinox 2021 is today, September 23.

September 23, 2021, 16:57 Autumnal equinox 2021 is here

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: An equinox is the instant in time when the plane of Earth's equator passes through the geometric center of the Sun's disk. This occurs twice each year, around 20 March and 23 September. In other words, it is the moment at which the center of the visible Sun is directly above the equator, the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory reports.

Hemisphere-neutral names are northward equinox for the March equinox, indicating that at that moment the solar declination is crossing the celestial equator in a northward direction, and southward equinox for the September equinox, indicating that at that moment the solar declination is crossing the celestial equator in a southward direction.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox is called the vernal or spring equinox while the September equinox is called the autumnal or fall equinox. In the Southern Hemisphere, the reverse is true.