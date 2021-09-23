Armenian FM meets French counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, the MFA reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed issues on the Armenian-French privileged relations, as well as further expansion and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of spheres.

The sides have also touched upon the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war and the prospects of the peace process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Minister Ararat Mirzoyan specifically emphasized the speedy repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Both sides agreed on the need to resume the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.