Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua Denis Moncada in New York on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.

September 23, 2021, 11:28 Armenian, Nicaraguan FMs highlight boosting political dialogue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting Minister Mirzoyan underscored the readiness of the Armenian side to develop relations with the Central American states, particularly with Nicaragua. In this regard the formation of the relevant legal framework, as well as the promotion of political dialogue was mutually emphasized.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Nicaragua also highlighted the interest of the sides to deepen Armenian-Nicaraguan cooperation in international platforms.