Russia records another 19,706 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 19,706 to 7,333,557 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, 1,521 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 986 in the Moscow region, 531 in the Samara region, 515 in the Sverdlovsk region and 494 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 590,719 active coronavirus cases in Russia.