Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks, during which they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, too, as news.am informs, the Georgian government's press service reported.

September 22, 2021, 16:36 Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting took place on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

“The conversation revolved around regional developments. According to Irakli Garibashvili, Georgia's top objective is to support peace and stability in the region, and the country is committed to fulfilling its peacemaking purpose toward long-term peace and stability in the Caucasus Region,” reads the respective statement.

“The dialogue also touched on the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan [in June] through the Georgian Prime Minister's mediation and engaged from the US, resulting in the release of [15] Armenian citizens and maps of mined territories handed over to Azerbaijan. This agreement is an excellent foundation for further cooperation between the neighbors, the parties underlined,” the statement added.