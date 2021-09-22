Nearly 100 Armenian pilgrims visit Amaras Monastery in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) provided a safe visit to the Amaras Monastery to about 100 pilgrims who came from Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The shrine, located near the line of demarcation of the parties in the Martutni district, is visited by pilgrims from both Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and other countries.

"We came from Armenia, we really wanted to come, but there were problems with fear and the opportunity to come, but thanks to the peacekeepers that we were able to come here safely. The peacekeepers treat us very respectfully, thank you. We calmly drove all the way, it was just morally difficult for us, but we see that peacekeepers are fulfilling their tasks and we are calm about it. They are very generous and even asked about our well-being in Armenian. Thank them for this," said pilgrim Gayane Mkhitaryan.

Peacemakers ensure the safety of pilgrims while traveling and visiting the Amaras monastery complex and during church services.

"Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safety of pilgrims who have arrived at the Amaras monastery complex. This shrine is located near the demarcation line, so the presence of peacekeepers is necessary," said Alexander Korolev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.