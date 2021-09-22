The Lisagor community of Artsakh's Shushi region continues to live in defiance of the enemy

The Lisagor community of Artsakh's Shushi region has 56 residents. After the war, all the villagers have returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gagik Nasibyan, the head of the community told "Artsakhpress".

"Some of the residents returned as soon as the war ended, while others had temporarily settled in different villages of Artsakh. They returned to the village in early spring.

Three displaced families have resettled in the village. After the war, the village school has been renovated, where 8 students study. We do not have a kindergarten, but we have 7 pre-school children. The buildings of the community hall and celebration hall are not furnished. We have an aid station and a house of culture.

The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have a water problem. The rural roads are in good condition. During the war, almost all the houses in the village had suffered partial damage. Renovation works are being carried out at the moment," said G. Nasibyan said.

Referring to the employment of the residents after the war, our interlocutor said that right after the end of the war, 16 families who returned to the village were provided with beehives and livestock, which created preconditions for the development of these directions.