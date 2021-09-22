Queen Elizabeth congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenia Independence Day anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, the Queen extended her best wishes to the people of Armenia in this regard, and expressed hope that after a difficult year, they can look forward to overcoming the global health challenges and having better times in the future.