Queen Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Armenia, news.am informs.
Queen Elizabeth congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenia Independence Day anniversary
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, the Queen extended her best wishes to the people of Armenia in this regard, and expressed hope that after a difficult year, they can look forward to overcoming the global health challenges and having better times in the future.