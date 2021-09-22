President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikayel Aghasandyan the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian Federation to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the decree on the appointment is posted on the official portal of legal information, RIA Novosti reports.

September 22, 2021, 14:51 Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, News.am reports.