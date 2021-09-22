Artsakhpress

Military

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The exercise will be held in accordance with the 2021 plan for joint training of the management bodies and formations of the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system," the CSTO spokesman added.


     

Politics

Queen Elizabeth congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenia Independence Day anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Armenia, news.am informs.

Iran’s Raisi congratulates Sarkissian and Pashinyan on Independence Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent congratulatory telegrams to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian...

Artsakh President congratulateсs Vladimir Putin on the victory in the State Duma elections

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victory...

Armenian FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in New York

On September 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to New York to attend the 76th...

Through joint efforts we’ll continue strengthening bilateral partnership – Putin to Pashinyan

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th...

Artsakh President Visits First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan to congratulate on Independence Day

President of Artsakh Arayik harutyunyan visited today the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan...

President of Belarus congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenian Independence Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Society

Nearly 100 Armenian pilgrims visit Amaras Monastery in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) provided a safe visit to the Amaras Monastery to about 100 pilgrims who came from Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

I have always been happy in Artsakh. Teacher of the "Teach for Armenia" program

Sona Gevorgyan, an English teacher from Yerevan works in Artsakh within the framework of the "Teach for...

Norshen ready to provide15 houses to displaced families

The Norshen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 360 residents. After the end of the war, all...

5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 67 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh. And five new cases of the coronavirus...

Largest Flag of Armenia Raised in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province

The largest—6m×12m, and the height of the flagpole is 35 meters—Armenian national flag in Armenia...

Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day

The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in...

Catholicos of All Armenians addresses congratulatory message on Independence Day

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed a congratulatory...

Military

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Culture

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

U.S. does not seek 'new cold war', says Joe Biden

Taliban asks to speak at General Assembly

US launches strike at one of al-Qaida leaders in Syria

Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit

