The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.

September 22, 2021, 14:11 CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The exercise will be held in accordance with the 2021 plan for joint training of the management bodies and formations of the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system," the CSTO spokesman added.