I have always been happy in Artsakh. Teacher of the

Sona Gevorgyan, an English teacher from Yerevan works in Artsakh within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: She teaches at the secondary school named after in G. Hayrapetyan in the Vank community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Sona Gevorgyan mentioned that being one of the teachers of the two-year leadership development program offered by the "Teach for Armenia" organization, she decided to move to Artsakh because she wanted to live here. "I taught for two years in the village of Hin Shen in the Berdadzor subregion of the Shushi region.

During the war, I had already finished my two-year activity and I returned to Yerevan. But, as the situation dictated, we united with a group of teachers, with the support of the "Teach for Armenia" organization and tried to ensure full access to education for our children in an emergency situation.

From November to February, I worked with my team with children and their families living in Syunik region, who moved from different regions of Artsakh.

Then I moved to Artsakh to work with teachers in about 17 schools in Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions, helping children with social and emotional stabilization, helping children develop new skills that would enable children to make a difference in their communities, turning their ideas into reality.

"Then , I realized that I would like to continue my work with the children, this time in Vank, which would give me an opportunity to live near Gandzasar, work as a pedagogue, and continue living in Artsakh," said S. Gevorgyan.

According to our interlocutor, she has always been happy in Artsakh, doing her job with love, hoping that Artsakh is our future with its endless endurance and with a strong will to fight.