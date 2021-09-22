Norshen ready to provide15 houses to displaced families

The Norshen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 360 residents. After the end of the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Gevorg Harutyunyan, told "Artsakhpress".

"Displaced families have not resettled in the village after the war, but we can provide 15 houses to our displaced compatriots after renovating them. 53 students attend the newly built school. We do not have a kindergarten. The pre-school children attend the kindergarten of the neighboring village of Ashan.

We have a community center, an aid station and a house of culture. Rural roads are in deplorable condition. The community is gasified; it is provided with electricity. We have a water problem. The water network built about 20 years ago needs to be changed.

"There is a transport to the capital," said G. Harutyunyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers has fallen; 7 of them have been wounded.

Talking about the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that after the war, 1.5 hectares of pomegranate orchards and 15 hectares of arable land came under the control of the enemy.