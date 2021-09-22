5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 67 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh. And five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent congratulatory telegrams to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day, IRNA reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victory...
On September 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to New York to attend the 76th...
President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th...
President of Artsakh Arayik harutyunyan visited today the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan...
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian...
French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am reports.
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.
The largest—6m×12m, and the height of the flagpole is 35 meters—Armenian national flag in Armenia...
The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in...
His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed a congratulatory...
The village of Karmir of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 106 residents. After the end of the war, all...
The orthotic center after Arsen Davityan reopened in Stepanakert on the territory of the Arevik Children's...
Hadrut Art School has a history of 50 years.
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the mountains of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) using a Mi-8 AMTSh Ter minator helicopter equipped with a special evacuation cradle and a medical module, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...
A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
