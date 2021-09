The largest—6m×12m, and the height of the flagpole is 35 meters—Armenian national flag in Armenia was solemnly raised Tuesday in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province, News.am reports.

September 21, 2021, 18:09 Largest Flag of Armenia Raised in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ceremony was attended by governor Razmik Tevonyan of Ararat, statesmen, employees of the provincial hall, and ordinary citizens.