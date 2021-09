On September 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, press service at the Foreign Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: During his visit Minister Mirzoyan will hold number of meetings with partners.

The Armenian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the ministry said.