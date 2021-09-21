Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the mountains of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) using a Mi-8 AMTSh Ter minator helicopter equipped with a special evacuation cradle and a medical module, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Pilots of at least the 2nd class are allowed to evacuate, the flight must be at least a thousand hours. The hot climate, as a rule, mountainous rugged terrain, also makes it very difficult to complete the task, " said the crew commander Viktor Bezrukov, whose flight time is about 2 thousand hours. "I have repeatedly had the opportunity to perform such tasks with the evacuation of seriously injured people in a mountainous area in the North Caucasus," he explained.

The crew commander also said that a special cradle is used for evacuation, designed to lift up to two people from both the water and the earth's surface using a winch-cargo system with a lifting capacity of up to 300 kilograms.

The training at the military airfield Stepanakert was attended by pilots of army aviation, military personnel and specialists of the special medical detachment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"Today, the standard for the evacuation of a wounded person from a remote area was worked out by a Mi-8AMTSh helicopter with a two - seat medical module designed for installation on helicopters of any type," said Timur Tsogoev, head of the medical service of the aviation commandant's office. "When transporting patients, two victims are placed on this module, the equipment of the module allows to provide specialized medical care. For this purpose, a device for artificial ventilation of the lungs, a monitoring system, an electric defibrillator, an electric suction, an infusion suction and a laying for emergency respiratory recovery are installed here. All this equipment allows medical workers, resuscitators to provide specialized medical care at the stage of delivering the victim from the evacuation site to the nearest medical institution, " he explained.

Last week, as part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at 27 observation posts, during which duty units on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers were involved to strengthen the defence.