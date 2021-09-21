Artsakh President congratulateсs Vladimir Putin on the victory in the State Duma elections

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victory of the United Russia Party in the State Duma elections.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia's strategy is aimed at the further development of the country, strengthening its international reputation, increasing the welfare of its citizens. I am confident that the State Duma of the new convocation will continue to contribute to the expansion and deepening of traditional friendly ties between the Russian and Armenian peoples, as well as the strengthening of the security environment in our region and the establishment of lasting peace," Harutyunyan said, in particular.