Artsakh President Visits First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan to congratulate on Independence Day

President of Artsakh Arayik harutyunyan visited today the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in Yerevan to congratulate him on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Independence, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The latest developments in Artsakh, the clarification of its international status and the efforts on achieving it were discussed during the meeting.