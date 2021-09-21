Artsakhpress

Artsakh President Visits First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan to congratulate on Independence Day

President of Artsakh Arayik harutyunyan visited today the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in Yerevan to congratulate him on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Independence, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The latest developments in Artsakh, the clarification of its international status and the efforts on achieving it were discussed during the meeting.


     

Iran’s Raisi congratulates Sarkissian and Pashinyan on Independence Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent congratulatory telegrams to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day, IRNA reported.

Through joint efforts we’ll continue strengthening bilateral partnership – Putin to Pashinyan

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th...

President of Belarus congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenian Independence Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian...

Macron to Armenia’s Sarkissian: We will spare no effort to find lasting solution to conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian leadership on Independence Day

President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory telegrams to President Armen Sarkissian and Prime...

U.S. will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, Biden tells Pashinyan

President of the United States Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth business activities, President of Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan said in Yerevan during the Armenia Business Forum, presenting the 5-year plans of the Tashir Group.

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day

The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in honor of the Armenian Independence Day.

Catholicos of All Armenians addresses congratulatory message on Independence Day

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed a congratulatory...

Karmir village is ready to provide houses to 15 more displaced families

The village of Karmir of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 106 residents. After the end of the war, all...

Orthotic Center Opened in Stepanakert

The orthotic center after Arsen Davityan reopened in Stepanakert on the territory of the Arevik Children's...

Colors of Hadrut in Stepanakert. School director tells about the 50-year-old Art School

Hadrut Art School has a history of 50 years.

Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day

Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities...

Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the mountains of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) using a Mi-8 AMTSh Ter minator helicopter equipped with a special evacuation cradle and a medical module, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

US launches strike at one of al-Qaida leaders in Syria

Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit

Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results

At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university

