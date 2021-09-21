President of Belarus congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenian Independence Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, BelTA reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Lukashenko noted that over the years of sovereignty Belarus and Armenia have both maintained and strengthened their multi-pronged and mutually beneficial bilateral ties.

“I am convinced that the historical relations of friendship, close interpersonal contacts and efficient cooperation within integration formats will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for a trust-based and constructive political dialogue, implementation of promising economic and humanitarian projects for the benefit of the two countries,” the message of greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says.

In the message of greetings to Nikol Pashinyan, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the long-standing fruitful partnership between Minsk and Yerevan has always been characterized by respect and mutual aspiration to deepen the traditionally friendly and trust-based relations. “I am convinced that with your active support Belarus and Armenia will be able to make full use of the considerable potential of bilateral cooperation, enriching it with new examples of successful interaction that meets the interests of our peoples,” the president stressed.