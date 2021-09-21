Artsakhpress

Politics

U.S. will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, Biden tells Pashinyan

President of the United States Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister: On behalf of the American people, I wish you and the Armenian people a safe and happy Independence Day. Our two nations are bonded by history, family, and friendship, including 1.5 million Armenian-Americans whose contributions enrich and strengthen our bilateral ties.

This year, we will mark 30 years of bilateral relations between our countries. We look forward to continuing to support the Armenian people on your democratic journey in the years ahead, including by supporting your efforts to strengthen your democratic institutions, advance human rights, combat corruption, and uphold the rule of law.

The Armenian people have faced challenges over the last year, including the tragic loss of life in the fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. As we mourn with the people of Armenia, we will work hand in hand with your government, including through the OSCE Minsk Group and other regional formats, to promote regional stability and conflict resolution. The United States will continue to advocate for the release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan. 

Finally, we are committed to our continued cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. The United States has contributed over $14.2 million to Armenia in the fight against COVID-19, and we will continue working together to advance an inclusive global economic recovery in the wake of this pandemic. Please accept my best wishes for the people of Armenia on this 30th Independence Day," the US President said in the letter. 


     

Politics

President of Belarus congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenian Independence Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, BelTA reported.

Macron to Armenia’s Sarkissian: We will spare no effort to find lasting solution to conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion...

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian leadership on Independence Day

President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory telegrams to President Armen Sarkissian and Prime...

U.S. will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, Biden tells Pashinyan

President of the United States Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

U.S. committed to supporting political settlement of NK conflict – Secretary Blinken’s Independence Day greetings

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Armenian people on Independence Day.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute in ''Yerablur'' military pantheon on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence

On September 21 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with President of the RA...

OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

Recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) and Secretary...

Economy

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth business activities, President of Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan said in Yerevan during the Armenia Business Forum, presenting the 5-year plans of the Tashir Group.

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

Society

Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day

The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in honor of the Armenian Independence Day.

Catholicos of All Armenians addresses congratulatory message on Independence Day

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed a congratulatory...

Karmir village is ready to provide houses to 15 more displaced families

The village of Karmir of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 106 residents. After the end of the war, all...

Orthotic Center Opened in Stepanakert

The orthotic center after Arsen Davityan reopened in Stepanakert on the territory of the Arevik Children's...

Colors of Hadrut in Stepanakert. School director tells about the 50-year-old Art School

Hadrut Art School has a history of 50 years.

Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day

Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities...

Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh...

Military

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

President of Belarus congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenian Independence Day
Macron to Armenia's Sarkissian: We will spare no effort to find lasting solution to conflict
President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian leadership on Independence Day
U.S. will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, Biden tells Pashinyan
U.S. committed to supporting political settlement of NK conflict – Secretary Blinken's Independence Day greetings
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

US launches strike at one of al-Qaida leaders in Syria

Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit

Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results

At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university

