President Harutyunyan paid tribute in ''Yerablur'' military pantheon on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence

On September 21 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with President of the RA Armen Sargsyan, Prime Minister of the RA Nikol Pashinyan, Presidents of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan and Alen Simonyan, high-ranking political and military leadership of the Republic of Armenia visited ''Yerablur'' military pantheon on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who perished for the Independence of the Motherland, laid flowers at the graves of commander Vazgen Sargsyan, general Andranik Ozanyan and the victims for the defence of Armenia and Artsakh.