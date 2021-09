384 | September 17, 2021 15:39 Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

358 | September 17, 2021 16:24 Putin to vote in parliamentary elections online, says Kremlin

340 | September 17, 2021 17:09 Georgia has reported 56 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

337 | September 17, 2021 15:21 Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission to space station

335 | September 17, 2021 17:43 Armenian, French FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement over phone

273 | September 18, 2021 11:01 The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

271 | September 18, 2021 11:26 Yerevan State University delegation is in Artsakh on a symbolic visit

267 | September 15, 2021 17:13 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart