US launches strike at one of al-Qaida leaders in Syria

The U.S. military launched a strike to kill a top terror official in Syria, news.am informs, citing VOA.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: U.S. Central Command said Monday it carried out the airstrike near Idlib, targeting a leader with al-Qaida.

"Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for,” Central Command spokeswoman Lieutenant Josie Lynne Lenny said in a statement.

“There are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike," she said.

Pentagon officials confirmed the strike but were unable to share additional details.

Jihadis posting on social media Monday said the strike killed two officials with the al-Qaida affiliate Hurras al-Din.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, the posts said the U.S. strike killed Abu Hamza al-Yemeni, a military commander, as well as a second official named Abu al-Bara’ al-Tunisi.