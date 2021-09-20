Artsakhpress

Economy

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth business activities, President of Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan said in Yerevan during the Armenia Business Forum, presenting the 5-year plans of the Tashir Group.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  ‘’The development of the economy is impossible without the development of production capacities, including the application of new innovative solutions in that sphere. The development of new capacities is the driving force of the whole economy. It increases the export potential, provides jobs for the country's population. $ 50 million will be allocated for this purpose," Karapetyan said, adding that the second direction  for the company is the sphere of tourism.


     

OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

Recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) and Secretary General Roberto Montella have just completed a visit to Georgia, where they held a series of meetings with government authorities, leaders of political parties and representatives of the international community.

Armenia-Russia cooperation agreement signed

A cooperation agreement was signed Monday between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development...

Russian Deputy PM says opening corridor to Nakhichevan through Armenian territory is not discussed

The trilateral working group does not discuss the issue of opening a corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan,...

By now no contacts have taken place between Armenia, Turkey – PM’s spokesperson

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcement of Turkish president...

Armenian, French FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement over phone

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with French Minister...

Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s...

Armenian PM meets with Iranian President in Tajikistan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan.

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

Karmir village is ready to provide houses to 15 more displaced families

The village of Karmir of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 106 residents. After the end of the war, all the villagers have returned to the community.

Orthotic Center Opened in Stepanakert

The orthotic center after Arsen Davityan reopened in Stepanakert on the territory of the Arevik Children's...

Colors of Hadrut in Stepanakert. School director tells about the 50-year-old Art School

Hadrut Art School has a history of 50 years.

Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day

Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities...

Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh...

Yerevan State University delegation is in Artsakh on a symbolic visit

The Yerevan State University has its contribution to the "100 houses to Artsakh" program.

A memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War

On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia
Karmir village ready to provide houses to 15 more displaced families
Orthotic Center Opened in Stepanakert
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit

Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results

At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university

Shooting reported in Russia’s Perm State University

