Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to come to Moscow on a working visit, as news.am informs, RIA Novosti reported referring to Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

September 20, 2021, 17:27 Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart plan to discuss bilateral relations and Syrian issues.

Peskov also noted that Russia-Turkey relations are multifaceted, and the presidents always have something to talk about in this context.