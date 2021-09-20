Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to come to Moscow on a working visit, as news.am informs, RIA Novosti reported referring to Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Erdogan to visit Russia on a working visit
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart plan to discuss bilateral relations and Syrian issues.
Peskov also noted that Russia-Turkey relations are multifaceted, and the presidents always have something to talk about in this context.