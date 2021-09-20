Recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) and Secretary General Roberto Montella have just completed a visit to Georgia, where they held a series of meetings with government authorities, leaders of political parties and representatives of the international community.

September 20, 2021, 16:48 OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The visit on 18-19 September focused on domestic and regional challenges in Georgia and the South Caucasus, Panorama.am informs.

As the press service at OSCE PA reported, following this visit, Special Representative Kari Henriksen intends to return to the region to undertake visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan, to also discuss respective domestic issues and wider regional challenges.