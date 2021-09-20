Karmir village ready to provide houses to 15 more displaced families

The village of Karmir of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 106 residents. After the end of the war, all the villagers have returned to the community.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor ofthe Karmir village, Hovik Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war, two displaced families have resettled in the village. After renovating 15 more houses, we can provide them to our displaced compatriots. During the war, 5 houses were partially damaged and their roofs have been repaired. 19 students attend the village school. We have a community center, an aid station that needs renovation.

The village has a renovated ceremony hall designed for 200 people.

It is gasified and provided with electricity. The main problems of the village are the deplorable condition of the inter-community roads, the lack of mobile communication and night lighting. Referring to the employment of the villagers, our interlocutor said that they are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.