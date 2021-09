The orthotic center after Arsen Davityan reopened in Stepanakert on the territory of the Arevik Children's Hospital.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The executive director of the center, pediatric traumatologist, orthopedist Gevorg Jhangiryan told "Artsakhpress".

"The orthotic center has been operating in Artsakh since 2015.

Our specialist, Arsen Davityan, after whom the center is named, died in the 44-day war. It was necessary to find a new specialist.

The treatment is carried out within the framework of the state order. Now one specialist works in the center. Of course, over time, specialists will need to be involved. The number of patients is not small," said G. Jhangiryan.