Hadrut Art School has a history of 50 years.

September 20, 2021, 14:56 Colors of Hadrut in Stepanakert. School director tells about the 50-year-old Art School

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “After the 44-Day War in 2020, the school has reopened in the basement of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert, where the administration and students are trying at any cost to preserve the art and culture brought from Hadrut.

Now we have 120 students," said the director of the school, Tatevik Mkrtchyan.

"The school has piano, singing, guitar, dhol, qanun, accordion, shvi, dance, theater, carpet weaving, tapestry, sewing, painting and miniature painting departments. Native Hadrut teachers teach here.

Children's education is organized on a free basis. They attend classes with great love and joy. The school is little Hadrut for them,” she said.

Speaking about the problems of the Art School, the director of the school considered the building conditions a priority.

“We really want to have comfortable building conditions.

We hope that this problem will be solved in the near future. I want to thank the leadership of our country and especially President Arayik Harutyunyan for supporting us.