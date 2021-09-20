Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya, has garnered 99.7% of the votes after processing 100% of the balloting results, TASS reports, citing the Central Election Commission.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Isa Khadzhimuradov, nominated by the A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth party, got 0.15% of the vote, while Khalid Nakayev, the Communist Party’s candidate obtained 0.12%.

To win, a gubernatorial candidate must clinch at least 50% plus one vote.

On September 17-19, Russia’s Chechen Republic held elections for the head of the region, State Duma legislators, the republic’s parliament of the fifth convocation, and lawmakers to representative bodies of municipalities.