The trilateral working group does not discuss the issue of opening a corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan, reports Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a briefing with reporters.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "No, that issue is not being discussed. We discuss the issue of unblocking economic and transport communications in South Caucasus’’, Overchuk said.