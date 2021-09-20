Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day

Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities of the settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in solving comprehensive issues of local residents.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent responded to the request of the head of the village of Machkalashen in the Martuni district, where it is not possible to carry out engineering work on laying a water main near the line of demarcation of the parties without Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Today we arrived in the village of Machkalashen to assist and ensure the safety of the pipeline construction work and resolve social issues related to the delivery of drinking water to this settlement. More than 400 residents will be provided with drinking water in this settlement," said Alexander Zaitsev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"In order for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to return to peaceful life faster and forget about the hardships of last year, the specialists of the humanitarian response center are carrying out a set of measures to ensure the safety of agricultural work, wheat harvesting, grape harvesting, as well as targeted delivery of drinking water to residents, humanitarian demining of fields that contain unexploded ordnance is still being carried out, humanitarian actions are also being carried out to help large families and displaced persons," Zaitsev added.

Before the start of all land works by residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian sappers conduct reconnaissance and clean up the area for the presence of explosive objects.

"Before the start of agricultural work, an engineering recce is carried out. Today I have passed more than 500 meters," said Sergey Antonov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"We have an artesian well nearby, a pipe will be laid from it to the mountain, on which there will be a pool, from it there will already be watering on the grape lands. Without watering, the harvest is bad, if there is no rain for more than two months, then you can not wait for the harvest. It hasn't rained for 4 months this year, so the harvest is small. The total length of the water pipeline is 5 kilometers, according to the plan.

The peacekeepers ensure our security, and we can work in peace and people can pick grapes in peace. I want to thank the peacekeepers for helping us," Lernik Avanesyan, the head of the village of Machkalashen, said.