At least eight people have been killed when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say.

September 20, 2021, 12:52 At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The assailant walked on to the campus on Monday morning and started shooting, BBC News reported.

Students and teachers barricaded themselves inside the university building; others were seen jumping from windows.

It is unclear how many people were injured. Russian police say the attacker has been detained.

Russia's official Investigations Committee says the attacker was a student at the university.

The incident occurred at at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of the capital, Moscow.

Videos circulating on social media shows students throwing belongings from windows from buildings on campus before jumping to flee the shooter.