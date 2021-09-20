At least eight people have been killed when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say.
At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The assailant walked on to the campus on Monday morning and started shooting, BBC News reported.
Students and teachers barricaded themselves inside the university building; others were seen jumping from windows.
It is unclear how many people were injured. Russian police say the attacker has been detained.
Russia's official Investigations Committee says the attacker was a student at the university.