By now no contacts have taken place between Armenia, Turkey – PM’s spokesperson

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcement of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a proposal of meeting through Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking with Armenpress, Mane Gorgyan noted that the Prime Minister spoke about his views on the start of talks with Turkey during a recent National Assembly-Cabinet Q&A session, saying that he believes high-level contacts should be preceded by working discussions.
Question - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the Armenian Prime Minister has made a proposal through the Georgian Prime Minister to meet with him. What can you say about this?
Answer - In all his international contacts, Prime Minister Pashinyan presents to his colleagues the vision of opening an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region, enshrined in the Government's program, and expresses the readiness of the Armenian Government to make efforts in that direction. The Prime Minister spoke about his vision for the start of talks with Turkey during a recent National Assembly-Cabinet Q&A session, saying that he believes that high-level contacts should be preceded by working discussions and presents this same vision to international partners. There have been no contacts between Armenian and Turkish officials so far, although the Armenian Government is ready for such contacts. In case of effective work of the officials, Armenia will be ready for high-level meetings as well.
Question - The Turkish President again spoke about the issue of opening a corridor through the territory of Armenia, saying that it is a political issue. How would you comment?
Answer - Prime Minister Pashinyan has repeatedly spoken about this. Armenia attaches importance to the accurate implementation of the agreements set out in the November 9 and January 11 statements. The opening of communications is extremely important for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region, overcoming the atmosphere of hostility in the region, and Armenia is determined to move in that direction and achieve results. In some statements, the topic of reopening communications is transformed and takes on the logic of maintaining regional isolation. The talk about the corridors is just like that and contradicts the logic of establishing peace and stability in the region, overcoming the atmosphere of hostility. It aims not only to keep the states and peoples of the region isolated, but also to make that isolation look irreversible. But there are also options for opening regional communications in a way that emphasize regional interconnectedness and can be a real way to overcome the hostility step by step. The Armenian Government advocates that second option which is described in paragraph 9 of the November 9 trilateral declaration and in the January 11 trilateral statement.
Question - Given the current situation, how realistic and adequate do you consider the agenda of opening an era of peaceful development for the region?
Answer - Unfortunately, incidents take place almost every day with the aim of delegitimizing the peace agenda, not only deepening the atmosphere of hostility but also making it more systematic. These and other steps are taken to demonstrate the impossibility of peace in our region, but the Armenian Government will consistently advance that agenda, using all opportunities and creating new opportunities to open an era of peace for our region. Prime Minister Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that we need strong nerves on this path and there are no quick and easy solutions.

     

Politics

Armenia-Russia cooperation agreement signed

A cooperation agreement was signed Monday between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia (VEB.RF), and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia—and within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the Armenian capital Yerevan, news.am informs.

Russian Deputy PM says opening corridor to Nakhichevan through Armenian territory is not discussed

The trilateral working group does not discuss the issue of opening a corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan,...

By now no contacts have taken place between Armenia, Turkey – PM’s spokesperson

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcement of Turkish president...

Armenian, French FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement over phone

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with French Minister...

Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s...

Armenian PM meets with Iranian President in Tajikistan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan.

PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss...

Economy

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region will give an opportunity to increase the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia, Overchuk told journalists within the framework of Armenia Business Forum being held in Yerevan.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day

Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities of the settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in solving comprehensive issues of local residents.

Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh...

Yerevan State University delegation is in Artsakh on a symbolic visit

The Yerevan State University has its contribution to the "100 houses to Artsakh" program.

A memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War

On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing...

A house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation...

27 teacher-leaders of "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation work in Artsakh

27 teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation have been teaching in 25 communities...

Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment to schools of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Within the framework of its programs, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment...

Military

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Armenia-Russia cooperation agreement signed
Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results
Russian peacekeepers solve over 100 different social issues of residents in Artsakh every day
Russian Deputy PM says opening corridor to Nakhichevan through Armenian territory is not discussed
At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

Kadyrov wins Chechnya elections after processing 100% of voting results

At least 8 killed in shooting at Russian university

Shooting reported in Russia’s Perm State University

United Russia gets 49.42% of votes with 80.1% of results processed

