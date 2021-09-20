By now no contacts have taken place between Armenia, Turkey – PM’s spokesperson

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcement of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a proposal of meeting through Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
A cooperation agreement was signed Monday between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia (VEB.RF), and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia—and within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the Armenian capital Yerevan, news.am informs.
The trilateral working group does not discuss the issue of opening a corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan,...
Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcement of Turkish president...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with French Minister...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region will give an opportunity to increase the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia, Overchuk told journalists within the framework of Armenia Business Forum being held in Yerevan.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.
On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Russian peacekeepers continue to provide comprehensive assistance to representatives of the local authorities of the settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in solving comprehensive issues of local residents.
The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh...
The Yerevan State University has its contribution to the "100 houses to Artsakh" program.
On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing...
The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation...
27 teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation have been teaching in 25 communities...
Within the framework of its programs, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
