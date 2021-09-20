Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region will give an opportunity to increase the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia, Overchuk told journalists within the framework of Armenia Business Forum being held in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He first mentioned that the working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan holds meetings and works, the last meeting took place in mid-August.

"All parties are committed to unblocking economic and transport communications in the region. Of course, there is a discussion on how to do it, but it is clear that the unblocking, the restoration of the transport communications will create significant new opportunities to expand and increase the trade turnover, including between Russia and Armenia," Overchuk said.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, when asked how the unblocking will affect the volumes of trade turnover with Russia in the region, said that it is difficult to predict the exact growth of volumes at this moment.