Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes took prizes at the Armenian Youth Taekwondo Championship held on September 17-18. The coach Andrey Aghasaryan told "Artsakhpress".

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "8 athletes from Artsakh took part in the championship.

Igor Karapetyan (73 kg) took the first place, Narek Gyurjyan (45 kg)-the second place, Alik Avagimyan (48 kg) and Hayk Hakobyan (68 kg) took the third place. The athletes who won prizes were awarded with medals, diplomas and cash prizes. The results are satisfactory, "A. Aghasaryan said.