The United Russia party secured 48.56% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections, with 70.67% of the results processed, according to the Central Election Commission’s data, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Communist Party comes in second with 20.25% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.68%, A Just Russia with 7.42%, and New People with 5.53%.